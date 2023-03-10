Friday's SEC tournament matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies (23-8, 15-3 SEC) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 8-10 SEC) at Bridgestone Arena at 7:00 PM ET features the Aggies' Wade Taylor IV and the Razorbacks' Anthony Black as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SEC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Friday, March 10

Friday, March 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arkansas' Last Game

In its most recent game, Arkansas defeated Auburn on Thursday, 76-73. Its high scorer was Black with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Black 19 6 6 2 0 0 Nick Smith Jr. 14 3 2 2 0 2 Makhi Mitchell 12 6 2 1 0 0

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black is averaging a team-high 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 13 points and 5.1 rebounds, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor.

Ricky Council IV is the Razorbacks' top scorer (16.3 points per game), and he posts 2.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Davonte Davis gets the Razorbacks 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Makhi Mitchell is putting up a team-high 5.5 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 6.9 points and 1.2 assists, making 65.2% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Walsh gets the Razorbacks 7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also puts up 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)