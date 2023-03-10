Friday's contest that pits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (13-16) versus the Alabama State Lady Hornets (16-14) at Bartow Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of UAPB. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 10.

The Lady Lions' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 62-55 victory against Alabama A&M.

UAPB vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAPB vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 67, Alabama State 66

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Lady Lions beat the No. 219-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Southern Lady Jaguars, 70-53, on January 21, which goes down as their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Southern (No. 219) on January 21

64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 270) on January 23

62-55 over Alabama A&M (No. 279) on March 8

60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 279) on February 13

73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 297) on February 4

UAPB Performance Insights