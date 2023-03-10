UAPB vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SWAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (13-16) versus the Alabama State Lady Hornets (16-14) at Bartow Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of UAPB. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Lady Lions' last contest on Wednesday ended in a 62-55 victory against Alabama A&M.
UAPB vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
UAPB vs. Alabama State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 67, Alabama State 66
UAPB Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Lions beat the No. 219-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Southern Lady Jaguars, 70-53, on January 21, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most defeats.
UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-53 at home over Southern (No. 219) on January 21
- 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 270) on January 23
- 62-55 over Alabama A&M (No. 279) on March 8
- 60-57 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 279) on February 13
- 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 297) on February 4
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Lady Lions' -62 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.7 points per game (189th in college basketball) while allowing 66.8 per contest (242nd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, UAPB has scored 67.4 points per game in SWAC action, and 64.7 overall.
- At home, the Lady Lions score 65.3 points per game. Away, they score 64.8.
- At home, UAPB allows 60 points per game. On the road, it gives up 70.9.
- While the Lady Lions are averaging 64.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, tallying 67 a contest.
