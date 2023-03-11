Tyus Jones and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jones, in his most recent game (March 9 win against the Warriors) produced 22 points, 11 assists and three steals.

Now let's break down Jones' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 10.1 10.1 Rebounds 3.5 2.2 1.8 Assists 7.5 4.7 5.0 PRA 27.5 17 16.9 PR 19.5 12.3 11.9 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Tyus Jones' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Mavericks

Jones has taken 8.7 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 9.4% and 8.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Grizzlies rank 18th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 113.2 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 43.9 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the league, allowing 24.6 assists per contest.

The Mavericks allow 11 made 3-pointers per game, best in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/22/2022 24 10 0 5 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jones or any of his Grizzlies teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.