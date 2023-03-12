Following Jordan Kyrou's three-goal game in the St. Louis Blues' 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Blues (29-31-5) host the Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-6) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET on .

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Blues (+125) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have been an underdog 41 times, and won 16, or 39.0%, of those games.

This season St. Louis has won 12 of its 30 games, or 40.0%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Blues have a 44.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis' games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 37 of 65 times.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 208 (15th) Goals 199 (20th) 179 (8th) Goals Allowed 236 (28th) 34 (25th) Power Play Goals 38 (22nd) 32 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 38 (12th)

Blues Advanced Stats

Five of St. Louis' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.

Over their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 7.5 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blues' 199 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the league.

The Blues have given up 236 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th.

Their -37 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

