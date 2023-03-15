Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 15
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (41-26) are 4-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Miami Heat (37-33) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at FTX Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSSE.
Grizzlies vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Grizzlies vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 112 - Heat 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Grizzlies have a 32-32-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 24-42-4 mark of the Heat.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 2-4 against the spread compared to the 5-19-1 ATS record Miami puts up as a 4-point favorite.
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the point total 45.7% of the time this season (32 out of 70). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (28 out of 67).
- The Heat have a .620 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (31-19) this season while the Grizzlies have a .133 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-13).
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Memphis is 11th in the league in points scored (115.6 per game) and fifth-best in points allowed (111.6).
- This season the Grizzlies are ranked 11th in the league in assists at 25.4 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.4). They are 25th in 3-point percentage at 34.3%.
- Memphis takes 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.5% of Memphis' buckets are 3-pointers, and 73.5% are 2-pointers.
