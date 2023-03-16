The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) will look to beat the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. This matchup tips off at 4:30 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Arkansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Arkansas (-2.5) 144.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Arkansas (-3) 144.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Arkansas (-2.5) 143.5 -145 +125 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Arkansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
  • Razorbacks games have gone over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.
  • Illinois has compiled a 15-14-1 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 14 Fighting Illini games this season have gone over the point total.

Arkansas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +6000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Arkansas is 25th-best in the country. It is way higher than that, 19th-best, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Razorbacks have had the 60th-biggest change this season, falling from +1500 at the beginning to +6000.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.