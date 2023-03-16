The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) will look to beat the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. This matchup tips off at 4:30 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Illinois matchup in this article.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: TBS

Arkansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

Razorbacks games have gone over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.

Illinois has compiled a 15-14-1 record against the spread this season.

A total of 14 Fighting Illini games this season have gone over the point total.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Arkansas is 25th-best in the country. It is way higher than that, 19th-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Razorbacks have had the 60th-biggest change this season, falling from +1500 at the beginning to +6000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

