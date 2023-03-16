Arkansas vs. Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) will look to beat the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. This matchup tips off at 4:30 PM.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Arkansas vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Arkansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-2.5)
|144.5
|-145
|+120
|DraftKings
|Arkansas (-3)
|144.5
|-150
|+130
|PointsBet
|Arkansas (-2.5)
|143.5
|-145
|+125
Arkansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Arkansas has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- Razorbacks games have gone over the point total 14 out of 33 times this season.
- Illinois has compiled a 15-14-1 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 14 Fighting Illini games this season have gone over the point total.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Arkansas is 25th-best in the country. It is way higher than that, 19th-best, according to computer rankings.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Razorbacks have had the 60th-biggest change this season, falling from +1500 at the beginning to +6000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
