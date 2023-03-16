Thursday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) matching up at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on March 16.

Based on our computer prediction, Arkansas projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus Illinois. The over/under has been set at 144.5, and the two teams are projected to fall short of that total.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Arkansas -1.5

Arkansas -1.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arkansas -135, Illinois +110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arkansas vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, Illinois 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Arkansas (-1.5)



Arkansas (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Arkansas has a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season compared to Illinois, who is 16-12-0 ATS. A total of 15 out of the Razorbacks' games this season have gone over the point total, and 13 of the Fighting Illini's games have gone over. The teams score 149.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Arkansas is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Illinois has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks' +232 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by seven points per game) is a result of scoring 74.4 points per game (118th in college basketball) while giving up 67.4 per contest (98th in college basketball).

Arkansas ranks 138th in the nation at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Arkansas makes 5.1 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball) at a 31.7% rate (309th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 its opponents make while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc.

The Razorbacks average 95.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (139th in college basketball), and give up 86.2 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).

Arkansas has won the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 12.5 (245th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (65th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.