The Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) are slated to play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena, with a tip-off time of 4:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Anthony Black and Terrence Shannon Jr. are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Illinois

Game Day: Thursday, March 16

Thursday, March 16 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa TV: TBS

Arkansas' Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Arkansas lost to Texas A&M 67-61. With 16 points, Nick Smith Jr. was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nick Smith Jr. 16 1 4 0 0 2 Makhi Mitchell 15 6 1 3 4 0 Anthony Black 9 4 2 2 4 1

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black paces the Razorbacks at 4.2 assists per game, while also posting 5.1 rebounds and 12.8 points.

Ricky Council IV puts up 15.9 points and 2.3 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 3.4 rebounds, shooting 44.5% from the floor.

Davonte Davis puts up 10.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Makhi Mitchell puts up a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 7.1 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor.

Jordan Walsh is posting 7.2 points, 1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)