Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-12) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-12) at Bud Walton Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Arkansas to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.
In their last matchup on Friday, the Razorbacks suffered a 93-66 loss to South Carolina.
Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 74, Louisiana Tech 60
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- On December 17, the Razorbacks claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who are a top 50 team (No. 14), according to our computer rankings.
- The Razorbacks have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Arkansas is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
- The Razorbacks have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-75 on the road over Creighton (No. 14) on December 17
- 76-62 over Clemson (No. 60) on November 25
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on February 12
- 85-74 over Missouri (No. 71) on March 2
- 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on January 8
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game with a +207 scoring differential overall. They put up 73 points per game (48th in college basketball) and allow 66.7 per contest (240th in college basketball).
- On offense, Arkansas is scoring 68.2 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (73 points per game) is 4.8 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Razorbacks have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 69.2 per game on the road.
- Defensively, Arkansas has been better in home games this season, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 67 on the road.
- On offense, the Razorbacks have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 67.5 points per contest over that span compared to the 73 they've put up over the course of this season.
