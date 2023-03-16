Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-12) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (19-12) at Bud Walton Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-60 and heavily favors Arkansas to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.

In their last matchup on Friday, the Razorbacks suffered a 93-66 loss to South Carolina.

Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 74, Louisiana Tech 60

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

On December 17, the Razorbacks claimed their signature win of the season, an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who are a top 50 team (No. 14), according to our computer rankings.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (10).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Arkansas is 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

83-75 on the road over Creighton (No. 14) on December 17

76-62 over Clemson (No. 60) on November 25

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on February 12

85-74 over Missouri (No. 71) on March 2

77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 71) on January 8

Arkansas Performance Insights