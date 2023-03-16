The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) and the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas is favored by 1.5 points in the opening round matchup, which tips off at 4:30 PM on TBS. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 8-9 matchup. The over/under is 144.5 for the matchup.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -1.5 144.5

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

In 14 of 31 games this season, Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points.

Arkansas has an average total of 141.8 in its contests this year, 2.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Razorbacks are 13-18-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas has won 16, or 76.2%, of the 21 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Arkansas has a record of 16-4, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 57.4% chance to win.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 14 45.2% 74.4 149.1 67.4 134.4 141.4 Illinois 11 39.3% 74.7 149.1 67 134.4 140.4

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

Arkansas is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.

The Razorbacks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 contests.

The Razorbacks score 7.4 more points per game (74.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (67).

Arkansas has an 11-8 record against the spread and a 16-6 record overall when putting up more than 67 points.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 13-18-0 9-12 15-16-0 Illinois 16-12-0 5-1 13-15-0

Arkansas vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits

Arkansas Illinois 13-3 Home Record 15-2 2-8 Away Record 3-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

