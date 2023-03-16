The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) are a 1.5-point favorite in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (20-12) on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The contest starts at 4:30 PM on TBS. Here are insights into this West Region 8-9 matchup to help you fill out your bracket. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -1.5 144.5

Arkansas vs Illinois Betting Records & Stats

The Razorbacks have a 13-18-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Arkansas has won 16 of its 20 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Razorbacks.

Illinois is 16-12-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Fighting Illini have won five of eight games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 14 45.2% 74.4 149.1 67.4 134.4 141.4 Illinois 11 39.3% 74.7 149.1 67 134.4 140.4

Additional Arkansas vs Illinois Insights & Trends

Arkansas has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Razorbacks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

Illinois has gone 4-6 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Fighting Illini's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Razorbacks put up 74.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 67 the Fighting Illini allow.

Arkansas is 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall when scoring more than 67 points.

The Fighting Illini score 7.3 more points per game (74.7) than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

Illinois has put together a 15-4 ATS record and an 18-5 overall record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

Arkansas vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 13-18-0 9-12 15-16-0 Illinois 16-12-0 5-1 13-15-0

Arkansas vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits

Arkansas Illinois 13-3 Home Record 15-2 2-8 Away Record 3-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

