The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (31-3) are heavily favored (-18.5) to defeat the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The matchup starts at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here are some insights into this Midwest Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The point total is 121.5 for the matchup.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -18.5 121.5

Houston vs Northern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars have a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Houston has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -5000 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 98% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

Northern Kentucky has a 14-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Norse the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +1400 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Kentucky has a 6.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 121.5 % of Games Over 121.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 24 77.4% 75 143.2 56.5 120.1 134.7 Northern Kentucky 21 72.4% 68.2 143.2 63.6 120.1 132.1

Additional Houston vs Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.

Four of Cougars' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Northern Kentucky has gone 7-3 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Norse have gone over the total four times.

The Cougars score 11.4 more points per game (75) than the Norse allow (63.6).

When Houston puts up more than 63.6 points, it is 15-10 against the spread and 27-1 overall.

The Norse's 68.2 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 56.5 the Cougars allow to opponents.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 12-11 ATS record and an 18-8 overall record in games it scores more than 56.5 points.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-15-0 9-5 14-17-0 Northern Kentucky 14-15-0 0-0 12-17-0

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Houston Northern Kentucky 16-2 Home Record 14-3 11-0 Away Record 6-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

