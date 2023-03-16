Plenty of bets on Houston versus Northern Kentucky are available, and if you're located in an area with legal online sports betting and haven't gotten started yet, read on for how to join BetMGM and get the most lucrative offer possible via the BetMGM bonus for new customers!

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -18.5

Houston -18.5 Point Total: 121.5

121.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -5000, Northern Kentucky +1400

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is easy. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Wanting to bet on the Cougars and Norse game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cougars (-5000), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Cougars are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $10.20 back.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Cougars at -18.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout in certain situations. In this case, the -18.5 means that the Cougars must win by at least 19 points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Norse would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Houston get to 10 points before Northern Kentucky?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.