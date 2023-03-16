Thursday's game between the SMU Mustangs (16-12) and Little Rock Trojans (21-10) squaring off at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SMU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.

The Trojans lost their last outing 54-46 against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Little Rock vs. SMU Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Little Rock vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 62, Little Rock 51

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Trojans beat the Texas A&M Aggies at home on December 6 by a score of 42-38.

According to the RPI, the Mustangs have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Little Rock has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (17).

Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins

42-38 at home over Texas A&M (No. 121) on December 6

61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 159) on January 19

66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 159) on January 28

46-42 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on February 18

45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 215) on December 29

Little Rock Performance Insights