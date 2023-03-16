Little Rock vs. SMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 16
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the SMU Mustangs (16-12) and Little Rock Trojans (21-10) squaring off at Moody Coliseum has a projected final score of 62-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SMU, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 16.
The Trojans lost their last outing 54-46 against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
Little Rock vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
Little Rock vs. SMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 62, Little Rock 51
Little Rock Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their best win this season, the Trojans beat the Texas A&M Aggies at home on December 6 by a score of 42-38.
- According to the RPI, the Mustangs have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
- Little Rock has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (17).
Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins
- 42-38 at home over Texas A&M (No. 121) on December 6
- 61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 159) on January 19
- 66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 159) on January 28
- 46-42 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on February 18
- 45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 215) on December 29
Little Rock Performance Insights
- The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game, with a +61 scoring differential overall. They put up 53.0 points per game (349th in college basketball) and give up 51.0 per outing (third in college basketball).
- In conference play, Little Rock is scoring more points (56.7 per game) than it is overall (53.0) in 2022-23.
- The Trojans average 55.3 points per game at home, and 51.3 on the road.
- Little Rock concedes 51.2 points per game at home, and 51.7 on the road.
- The Trojans have performed better offensively over their past 10 games, generating 57.2 points per contest, 4.2 more than their season average of 53.0.
