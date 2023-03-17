The Memphis Grizzlies (41-27) travel in Southwest Division action versus the San Antonio Spurs (18-51) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these teams this season.

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Grizzlies vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (scoring 115.7 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 111.9 per outing to rank fifth in the NBA) and have a +253 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs put up 112.5 points per game (24th in league) while giving up 122.1 per contest (30th in NBA). They have a -662 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

These two teams rack up a combined 228.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 234 points per game, equal to this matchup's total.

Memphis is 31-33-4 ATS this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 28-41-0 ATS record so far this season.

Grizzlies and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +2200 +900 -10000 Spurs - - +3000

