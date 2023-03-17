The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) will try to defeat the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This matchup tips off at 4:30 PM.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Iona matchup.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

UConn vs. Iona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 21-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Huskies games have gone over the point total 18 out of 31 times this season.

Iona has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

In the Gaels' 26 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 UConn's national championship odds (+1800) place it ninth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 11th-best.

The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1800, which is the 56th-biggest change in the country.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.

Iona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Iona has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

