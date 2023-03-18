The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday at 5:15 PM.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup.

Arkansas vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: CBS

Arkansas vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Arkansas Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 144.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas (-3.5) 145 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Arkansas vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Arkansas is 16-16-2 ATS this season.

The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Kansas is 16-18-0 ATS this season.

In the Jayhawks' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship.

