Arkansas vs. Kansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday at 5:15 PM.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Arkansas matchup.
Arkansas vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Arkansas vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3.5)
|144.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kansas (-3.5)
|145
|-190
|+160
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Arkansas vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Arkansas is 16-16-2 ATS this season.
- The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- Kansas is 16-18-0 ATS this season.
- In the Jayhawks' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Arkansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5500
- Bookmakers have moved the Razorbacks' national championship odds down from +1500 at the start of the season to +5500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Arkansas has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.