Saturday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 73-70 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas coming out on top. Tipoff is at TBA on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Arkansas is projected to cover the spread (3.5) against Kansas. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 144.5 over/under.

Arkansas vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Kansas -3.5

Kansas -3.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -190, Arkansas +155

Arkansas vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 73, Arkansas 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Kansas

Pick ATS: Arkansas (+3.5)



Arkansas (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Kansas has gone 15-17-0 against the spread, while Arkansas' ATS record this season is 14-18-0. Both the Jayhawks and the Razorbacks are 15-17-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. The two teams average 149.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over the past 10 contests. Arkansas has gone 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks have a +242 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 74.4 points per game, 117th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.3 per outing to rank 95th in college basketball.

Arkansas records 32.6 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.

Arkansas connects on 5.0 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.1 on average.

Arkansas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.5 (245th in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (62nd in college basketball).

