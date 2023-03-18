Jalen Wilson and Anthony Black are two players to watch on Saturday at 5:15 PM ET, when the Kansas Jayhawks play the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Kansas

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Location: Des Moines, Iowa

TV: CBS

Arkansas' Last Game

On Thursday, in its last game, Arkansas defeated Illinois 73-63. With 18 points, Ricky Council IV was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ricky Council IV 18 10 0 1 1 1 Davonte Davis 16 6 1 4 0 2 Anthony Black 12 6 1 3 1 0

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black is posting a team-high 4.1 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, making 46% of his shots from the field.

Council leads the Razorbacks in scoring (16 points per game), and produces 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Davonte Davis is putting up 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Makhi Mitchell is averaging a team-high 5.6 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 7.2 points and 1.1 assists, making 67.1% of his shots from the floor.

Jordan Walsh is putting up 7.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 43.7% of his shots from the floor.

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)