The No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) enter play in their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) on Saturday at 5:15 PM. The winner will move on to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket.

Arkansas vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: CBS

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

This season, Arkansas has a 17-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 179th.

The Razorbacks' 74.4 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.

When Arkansas gives up fewer than 75.5 points, it is 18-6.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

At home Arkansas is scoring 76.3 points per game, 7.4 more than it is averaging on the road (68.9).

At home the Razorbacks are conceding 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they are away (73.4).

Beyond the arc, Arkansas sinks fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

