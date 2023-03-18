The No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (28-7) are 3.5-point favorites to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (21-13) on Saturday at 5:15 PM on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Arkansas vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -3.5 144.5

Razorbacks Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas has played 14 games this season that have gone over 144.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Arkansas' games this season is 141.6 points, 2.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Arkansas' ATS record is 14-18-0 this year.

Arkansas has been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and has walked away with the win two times (22.2%) in those games.

This season, the Razorbacks have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arkansas has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Arkansas vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 14 43.8% 75.5 149.9 67.9 135.2 144 Arkansas 14 43.8% 74.4 149.9 67.3 135.2 141.5

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

Arkansas has gone 4-6 over its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Razorbacks have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

The Razorbacks score an average of 74.4 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 67.9 the Jayhawks give up.

Arkansas is 11-8 against the spread and 16-6 overall when it scores more than 67.9 points.

Kansas vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 15-17-0 9-11 15-17-0 Arkansas 14-18-0 3-2 15-17-0

Arkansas vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits

Kansas Arkansas 15-1 Home Record 13-3 7-4 Away Record 2-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

