Kansas vs. Arkansas Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Kansas -3.5

Kansas -3.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -175, Arkansas +145

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Razorbacks versus Jayhawks game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Razorbacks (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Razorbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

Betting against the point spread can be a tad more complicated, but in certain situations, it can provide a better payout. For instance, if the Razorbacks are +3.5 underdogs in this game, the +3.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win, tie or lose the game by no more than three points. If the Jayhawks win by at least four points, then the Jayhawks will "cover" the spread and be the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 144.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -105, and you'll get $20 back if you're right!

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will the final combined score be odd or even?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.