The No. 5 seed Oklahoma Sooners (25-6) will look to defeat the No. 12 seed Portland Pilots (23-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion. This contest tips off at 9:00 PM.

Oklahoma Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Oklahoma vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

  • The Pilots score an average of 69.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.6 the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 75.6 points, Portland is 10-1.
  • Oklahoma's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The Sooners average 22.5 more points per game (84.5) than the Pilots allow (62.0).
  • Oklahoma has a 24-3 record when scoring more than 62.0 points.
  • When Portland gives up fewer than 84.5 points, it is 21-5.
  • The Sooners are making 45.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% lower than the Pilots concede to opponents (48.1%).

Oklahoma Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 80-71 Gallagher-Iba Arena
3/10/2023 TCU W 77-76 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Iowa State L 82-72 Municipal Auditorium
3/18/2023 Portland - Pauley Pavilion

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 @ BYU W 61-49 Marriott Center
3/6/2023 Pacific W 75-72 Orleans Arena
3/7/2023 Gonzaga W 64-60 Orleans Arena
3/18/2023 Oklahoma - Pauley Pavilion

