Texas vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) head into their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) on Saturday at 7:45 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Penn State matchup in this article.
Texas vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Texas vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-5.5)
|140.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas (-5.5)
|140.5
|-230
|+195
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Texas vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- In the Longhorns' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Penn State has covered 22 times in 34 matchups with a spread this year.
- In the Nittany Lions' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1300), Texas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1300. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 75th-biggest change.
- With odds of +1300, Texas has been given a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Penn State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Nittany Lions have experienced the eighth-biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the beginning to +10000.
- Penn State has a 1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.