How to Watch the Blues vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will visit the St. Louis Blues (who also won their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3 to see the Jets and the Blues take the ice.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
Blues vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/30/2023
|Jets
|Blues
|4-2 WPG
|12/8/2022
|Blues
|Jets
|5-2 WPG
|10/24/2022
|Jets
|Blues
|4-0 WPG
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 251 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 27th in the league.
- The Blues' 212 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 21st in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Blues have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|65
|31
|33
|64
|44
|46
|41.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|53
|23
|39
|62
|24
|29
|35%
|Robert Thomas
|65
|16
|44
|60
|38
|58
|53.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|68
|18
|33
|51
|41
|30
|46.7%
|Justin Faulk
|68
|8
|26
|34
|48
|44
|-
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have given up 198 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Jets rank 20th in the NHL with 214 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Jets are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 33 goals over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|70
|27
|46
|73
|35
|35
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|68
|15
|53
|68
|53
|30
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|70
|38
|23
|61
|37
|53
|47.7%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|62
|24
|32
|56
|42
|32
|49.1%
|Blake Wheeler
|61
|15
|35
|50
|24
|35
|49.4%
