Blues vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (39-28-3) visit the St. Louis Blues (30-33-5) at Enterprise Center on Sunday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3, with both teams back in action after a victory. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators, while the Blues took down the Washington Capitals 5-2 in their most recent game.
Blues vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and TSN3
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-125)
|Blues (+105)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have won 17, or 38.6%, of the 44 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season St. Louis has won 15 of its 38 games, or 39.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Blues have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- St. Louis has played 40 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Blues vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|214 (20th)
|Goals
|212 (21st)
|198 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|251 (27th)
|47 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (19th)
|34 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|41 (13th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Six of St. Louis' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 8.4 goals, 1.9 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blues have scored 212 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 21st in the NHL.
- The Blues' 251 total goals allowed (3.7 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- Their 25th-ranked goal differential is -39.
