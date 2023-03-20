Monday's contest features the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-12) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (27-6) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena (on March 20) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 win for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks won their most recent game 69-47 against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.

Arkansas vs. SFA Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 72, SFA 66

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks captured their signature win of the season on December 17 by claiming an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.

Arkansas has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

83-75 on the road over Creighton (No. 15) on December 17

76-62 over Clemson (No. 58) on November 25

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 65) on November 26

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 70) on February 12

85-74 over Missouri (No. 70) on March 2

Arkansas Performance Insights