Arkansas vs. SFA Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-12) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (27-6) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena (on March 20) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-66 win for Arkansas.
The Razorbacks won their most recent game 69-47 against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
Arkansas vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Arkansas vs. SFA Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 72, SFA 66
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks captured their signature win of the season on December 17 by claiming an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Razorbacks are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.
- Arkansas has six wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
- The Razorbacks have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (nine).
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-75 on the road over Creighton (No. 15) on December 17
- 76-62 over Clemson (No. 58) on November 25
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 65) on November 26
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 70) on February 12
- 85-74 over Missouri (No. 70) on March 2
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks average 72.9 points per game (48th in college basketball) while allowing 66.1 per outing (227th in college basketball). They have a +229 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.8 points per game.
- With 68.2 points per game in SEC tilts, Arkansas is posting 4.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.9 PPG).
- In home games, the Razorbacks are scoring 5.5 more points per game (74.7) than they are away from home (69.2).
- Defensively, Arkansas has been better at home this season, ceding 62.8 points per game, compared to 67.0 away from home.
- The Razorbacks have been putting up 67.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
