On Monday, March 20, 2023 at FedExForum, the Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Dallas Mavericks (36-35). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grizzlies vs. Mavericks matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 116.1 points per game to rank 10th in the league while allowing 112.2 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks score 113.8 points per game (17th in NBA) and allow 113.3 (14th in league) for a +40 scoring differential overall.

These teams average a combined 229.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 225.5 points per game combined, two points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Dallas has compiled a 26-42-3 ATS record so far this season.

Grizzlies and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +2200 +900 -10000 Mavericks +2500 +1000 -699

