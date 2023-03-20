The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) after winning eight straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Mavericks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4.5)

Grizzlies (- 4.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



The Grizzlies have had more success against the spread than the Mavericks this year, putting up an ATS record of 33-34-3, as opposed to the 26-42-3 mark of the Mavs.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Memphis (17-15-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (48.6%) than Dallas (7-6) does as the underdog (53.8%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Memphis does it less often (44.3% of the time) than Dallas (53.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Mavericks are 7-17, while the Grizzlies are 40-13 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, Memphis is averaging 116.1 points per game (10th-ranked in league). It is giving up 112.2 points per contest on defense (sixth-ranked).

The Grizzlies rank 11th in the NBA with 25.6 assists per game.

The Grizzlies are draining 11.7 treys per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while putting up a 34.7% three-point percentage (23rd-ranked).

Memphis has taken 63.5% two-pointers and 36.5% three-pointers this season. Of the team's buckets, 73.1% are two-pointers and 26.9% are threes.

