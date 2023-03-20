The Memphis Grizzlies, with Tyus Jones, face off versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, a 133-119 win versus the Warriors, Jones tallied 13 points and 14 assists.

In this article, we look at Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 10.3 13.9 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 3.8 Assists 7.5 4.9 7.3 PRA 27.5 17.6 25 PR 19.5 12.7 17.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.8



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Mavericks

Jones is responsible for attempting 9.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.9 per game.

He's put up 4.0 threes per game, or 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 104.3.

Giving up 113.3 points per game, the Mavericks are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Mavericks give up 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

Giving up 24.6 assists per game, the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

The Mavericks are the best squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyus Jones vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 32 13 5 3 1 0 0 3/11/2023 33 11 4 10 1 0 1 10/22/2022 24 10 0 5 2 1 1

