The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at FedExForum as heavy, 13.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The point total is set at 230.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -13.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis' 71 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 230.5 points 33 times.
  • Memphis has had an average of 228.1 points in its games this season, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Grizzlies are 36-35-0 against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has won 41, or 75.9%, of the 54 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Memphis has played as a favorite of -1100 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 91.7% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 33 46.5% 116 226.3 112.1 230.2 230.8
Rockets 27 37.5% 110.3 226.3 118.1 230.2 229.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over five times.
  • Memphis has a better record against the spread at home (23-12-0) than it does on the road (13-23-0).
  • The Grizzlies score just 2.1 fewer points per game (116) than the Rockets allow (118.1).
  • When Memphis totals more than 118.1 points, it is 23-8 against the spread and 26-5 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 36-35 0-1 31-40
Rockets 30-42 0-3 34-38

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Rockets
116
Points Scored (PG)
 110.3
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
23-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 16-12
26-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-15
112.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-9
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 13-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.