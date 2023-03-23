The No. 8-seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) on Thursday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Arena airing on CBS.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Arkansas matchup.

Arkansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Arkansas vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Arkansas vs. UConn Betting Trends

Arkansas is 17-16-2 ATS this year.

The Razorbacks have been an underdog by 4 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

UConn has covered 23 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, 19 out of the Huskies' 33 games have hit the over.

Arkansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Razorbacks' national championship odds have fallen from +1500 at the start of the season to +3500, the 69th-biggest change among all teams.

Arkansas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

