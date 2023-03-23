Thursday's game that pits the UConn Huskies (27-8) against the Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 73-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UConn, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:15 PM on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, UConn is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 3.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 139.5 total.

Arkansas vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Arkansas +155

Arkansas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, Arkansas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. UConn

Pick ATS: UConn (-3.5)



UConn (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



UConn is 20-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Arkansas' 15-18-0 ATS record. The Huskies have gone over the point total in 18 games, while Razorbacks games have gone over 15 times. The teams score an average of 152.8 points per game, 13.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Arkansas has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game (posting 74.3 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and conceding 67.4 per outing, 98th in college basketball) and have a +243 scoring differential.

Arkansas prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. It records 32.6 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.3.

Arkansas connects on 5 three-pointers per game (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.1. It shoots 31.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.6%.

Arkansas has committed 1.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.4 (234th in college basketball) while forcing 13.6 (62nd in college basketball).

