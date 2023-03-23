Adama Sanogo and Anthony Black are two players to watch on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. UConn

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS

Arkansas' Last Game

Arkansas won its most recent game against Kansas, 72-71, on Saturday. Davonte Davis was its leading scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Davonte Davis 25 8 1 0 0 1 Ricky Council IV 21 6 4 0 1 1 Jordan Walsh 10 2 0 2 0 1

Arkansas Players to Watch

Black tops the Razorbacks in assists (4 per game), and puts up 12.6 points and 5.1 rebounds. He also posts 2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ricky Council IV paces the Razorbacks in scoring (16.1 points per game) and assists (2.3), and posts 3.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Davis gives the Razorbacks 11.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Makhi Mitchell is averaging a team-high 5.5 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 7.1 points and 1.1 assists, making 67.3% of his shots from the floor.

The Razorbacks receive 7.2 points, 4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jordan Walsh.

Arkansas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)