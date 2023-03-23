This Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (27-8) hitting the court against the No. 8 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. It tips off at 7:15 PM, with the winner advancing to the West Region bracket final.

Arkansas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 40.9% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Arkansas is 17-8 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at sixth.

The Razorbacks' 74.3 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 64.7 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When Arkansas gives up fewer than 78.5 points, it is 19-6.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison

Arkansas is putting up more points at home (76.3 per game) than away (68.9).

The Razorbacks give up 62.3 points per game at home, and 73.4 on the road.

Arkansas drains more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than on the road (5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.9%).

Arkansas Schedule