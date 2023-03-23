The No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. UConn is favored by 3.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which begins at 7:15 PM on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Arkansas vs. UConn Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -3.5 139.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Razorbacks Betting Records & Stats

  • Arkansas' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in 16 of 33 outings.
  • Arkansas' games this year have had a 141.7-point total on average, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Arkansas has gone 15-18-0 ATS this season.
  • Arkansas has been an underdog in 10 games this season and has come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.
  • The Razorbacks are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
  • Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 18 62.1% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9
Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

  • Arkansas has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Razorbacks have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
  • The Razorbacks average 9.6 more points per game (74.3) than the Huskies allow (64.7).
  • When it scores more than 64.7 points, Arkansas is 11-10 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0
Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

Arkansas vs. UConn Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas
15-2 Home Record 13-3
5-5 Away Record 2-8
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.