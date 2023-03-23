Arkansas vs. UConn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. UConn is favored by 3.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which begins at 7:15 PM on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.
Arkansas vs. UConn Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-3.5
|139.5
Razorbacks Betting Records & Stats
- Arkansas' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in 16 of 33 outings.
- Arkansas' games this year have had a 141.7-point total on average, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Arkansas has gone 15-18-0 ATS this season.
- Arkansas has been an underdog in 10 games this season and has come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.
- The Razorbacks are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Arkansas vs. UConn Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|18
|62.1%
|78.5
|152.8
|64.7
|132.1
|142.9
|Arkansas
|16
|48.5%
|74.3
|152.8
|67.4
|132.1
|141.6
Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends
- Arkansas has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Razorbacks have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- The Razorbacks average 9.6 more points per game (74.3) than the Huskies allow (64.7).
- When it scores more than 64.7 points, Arkansas is 11-10 against the spread and 18-6 overall.
UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|20-9-0
|17-8
|18-11-0
|Arkansas
|15-18-0
|4-2
|15-18-0
Arkansas vs. UConn Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|Arkansas
|15-2
|Home Record
|13-3
|5-5
|Away Record
|2-8
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.3
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
