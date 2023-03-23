The No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) and the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) will meet on Thursday to compete for a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. UConn is favored by 3.5 points in the Sweet 16 matchup, which begins at 7:15 PM on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Arkansas vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 139.5

Razorbacks Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 139.5 points in 16 of 33 outings.

Arkansas' games this year have had a 141.7-point total on average, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Arkansas has gone 15-18-0 ATS this season.

Arkansas has been an underdog in 10 games this season and has come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

The Razorbacks are 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 18 62.1% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional Arkansas Insights & Trends

Arkansas has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Razorbacks have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

The Razorbacks average 9.6 more points per game (74.3) than the Huskies allow (64.7).

When it scores more than 64.7 points, Arkansas is 11-10 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

Arkansas vs. UConn Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

