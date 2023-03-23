Coming off a win last time out, the Detroit Red Wings will host the St. Louis Blues (who lost their most recent game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings and the Blues square off.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Blues vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/21/2023 Blues Red Wings 3-2 (F/SO) DET

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues concede 3.6 goals per game (253 in total), 26th in the league.
  • With 217 goals (3.1 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Blues have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 37 goals over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 67 31 33 64 45 47 41.7%
Pavel Buchnevich 55 23 39 62 26 31 32.5%
Robert Thomas 67 16 44 60 39 61 53.5%
Brayden Schenn 70 18 34 52 41 31 46.2%
Justin Faulk 70 8 27 35 49 46 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings have given up 228 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 18th in league action in goals against.
  • The Red Wings rank 24th in the NHL with 203 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Red Wings have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 23 goals over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 69 26 41 67 40 52 54.5%
David Perron 70 16 27 43 29 34 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 69 18 22 40 16 11 50%
Andrew Copp 70 8 31 39 39 22 48.8%
Lucas Raymond 62 16 22 38 24 29 29.4%

