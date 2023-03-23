Blues vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings (31-30-9) and St. Louis Blues (31-33-6) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW. The Red Wings defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in a shootout in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.
Blues vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSMW
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-130)
|Blues (+110)
|6.5
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been an underdog in 45 games this season, and won 18 (40.0%).
- St. Louis has entered 37 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 15-22 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- St. Louis has played 40 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Blues vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|203 (24th)
|Goals
|217 (20th)
|228 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|253 (26th)
|50 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (20th)
|46 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- Five of St. Louis' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During the last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents averaged 1.7 more goals than their season game score average of 8.4 goals.
- The Blues have the NHL's 20th-ranked scoring offense (217 total goals, 3.1 per game).
- The Blues have conceded 3.6 goals per game, 253 total, which ranks 26th among NHL teams.
- Their -36 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
