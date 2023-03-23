If you're a new customer in an area with legalized sports betting and want to place a bet on the Arkansas-UConn game, you've come to the right place -- here's how to link up with BetMGM and benefit from our highly lucrative BetMGM bonus right away!

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Arkansas +155

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

If you're looking to bet on the Razorbacks and Huskies matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Razorbacks (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

Betting against the spread can be a bit more complicated, but in certain situations, it can provide a better payout. For instance, if the Razorbacks are +3.5 underdogs in this game, the +3.5 means that, to "cover the spread," they must win, tie or fall short of a win by no more than three points. If the Huskies win by at least four points, then the Huskies will "cover" the spread and be the correct side of the bet.

Other bets you can make

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Arkansas get to 10 points before UConn?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.