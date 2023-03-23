The No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (22-13) are 3.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 UConn Huskies (27-8) on Thursday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Arena and airing on CBS. The point total in the matchup is set at 139.5.

UConn vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 139.5

UConn vs Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have a 20-9-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won 17 of its 20 games, or 85%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Huskies have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, Arkansas has compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread.

This season, the Razorbacks have been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 18 62.1% 78.5 152.8 64.7 132.1 142.9 Arkansas 16 48.5% 74.3 152.8 67.4 132.1 141.6

Additional UConn vs Arkansas Insights & Trends

UConn is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Huskies have hit the over four times.

Arkansas has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Razorbacks have hit the over five times.

The 78.5 points per game the Huskies record are 11.1 more points than the Razorbacks give up (67.4).

When UConn puts up more than 67.4 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-4 overall.

The Razorbacks' 74.3 points per game are 9.6 more points than the 64.7 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Arkansas is 11-10 against the spread and 18-6 overall when it scores more than 64.7 points.

UConn vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 20-9-0 17-8 18-11-0 Arkansas 15-18-0 4-2 15-18-0

UConn vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits

UConn Arkansas 15-2 Home Record 13-3 5-5 Away Record 2-8 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

