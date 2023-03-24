Friday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (23-12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-14) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 24.

The Razorbacks enter this contest after a 60-37 victory against SFA on Monday.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Arkansas 73, Texas Tech 63

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

  • The Razorbacks picked up their best win of the season on December 17 by securing an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
  • The Razorbacks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.
  • Arkansas has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).
  • Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Razorbacks are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 83-75 on the road over Creighton (No. 17) on December 17
  • 76-62 over Clemson (No. 56) on November 25
  • 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 63) on November 26
  • 60-37 at home over SFA (No. 66) on March 20
  • 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 70) on February 12

Arkansas Performance Insights

  • The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game with a +252 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per outing (201st in college basketball).
  • On offense, Arkansas is tallying 68.2 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (72.5 points per game) is 4.3 PPG higher.
  • The Razorbacks are putting up 73.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 69.2 points per contest.
  • Defensively, Arkansas has played better at home this season, surrendering 61.3 points per game, compared to 67 when playing on the road.
  • On offense, the Razorbacks have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 72.5 they've put up over the course of this year.

