Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 24
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (23-12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-14) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 24.
The Razorbacks enter this contest after a 60-37 victory against SFA on Monday.
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 73, Texas Tech 63
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks picked up their best win of the season on December 17 by securing an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Razorbacks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.
- Arkansas has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Razorbacks are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-75 on the road over Creighton (No. 17) on December 17
- 76-62 over Clemson (No. 56) on November 25
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 63) on November 26
- 60-37 at home over SFA (No. 66) on March 20
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 70) on February 12
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game with a +252 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.5 points per game (52nd in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per outing (201st in college basketball).
- On offense, Arkansas is tallying 68.2 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (72.5 points per game) is 4.3 PPG higher.
- The Razorbacks are putting up 73.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 69.2 points per contest.
- Defensively, Arkansas has played better at home this season, surrendering 61.3 points per game, compared to 67 when playing on the road.
- On offense, the Razorbacks have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 72.5 they've put up over the course of this year.
