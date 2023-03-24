Friday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (23-12) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-14) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on March 24.

The Razorbacks enter this contest after a 60-37 victory against SFA on Monday.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 73, Texas Tech 63

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks picked up their best win of the season on December 17 by securing an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Razorbacks have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 49th-most in the nation. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 25th-most.

Arkansas has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (seven).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Razorbacks are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

83-75 on the road over Creighton (No. 17) on December 17

76-62 over Clemson (No. 56) on November 25

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 63) on November 26

60-37 at home over SFA (No. 66) on March 20

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 70) on February 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arkansas Performance Insights