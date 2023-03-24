Friday's game features the Creighton Bluejays (23-12) and the Princeton Tigers (23-8) squaring off at KFC Yum! Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-66 win for heavily favored Creighton according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Creighton is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 10. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 140 total.

Creighton vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Line: Creighton -10

Creighton -10 Point Total: 140

140 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -524, Princeton +400

Creighton vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 78, Princeton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Princeton

Pick ATS: Creighton (-10)



Creighton (-10) Pick OU: Over (140)



Creighton is 18-17-0 against the spread this season compared to Princeton's 17-12-0 ATS record. A total of 16 out of the Bluejays' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Tigers' games have gone over. The two teams score 152.2 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Creighton is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Princeton has gone 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 76.7 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (128th in college basketball). They have a +287 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Creighton pulls down 34.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball) while conceding 30.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Creighton knocks down 2.5 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.8 (43rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3.

The Bluejays rank 33rd in college basketball with 99.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 114th in college basketball defensively with 89.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Creighton has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball play), 1.5 more than the 9.4 it forces on average (353rd in college basketball).

Princeton Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +235 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allow 67.9 per contest (114th in college basketball).

Princeton prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.8 boards. It grabs 36 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.2.

Princeton makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc (191st in college basketball). It is making 2.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game at 32%.

Princeton has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 11.8 (173rd in college basketball) while forcing 10.1 (329th in college basketball).

