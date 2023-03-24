How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) will look to build on a 10-game home win streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (18-55) on March 24, 2023 at FedExForum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).
- Memphis has a 28-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank fourth.
- The 116.2 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 2.1 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.3).
- When Memphis puts up more than 118.3 points, it is 27-5.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are posting 119.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 113.3 points per contest.
- Defensively Memphis has been better in home games this year, giving up 108.6 points per game, compared to 115.9 in road games.
- At home, the Grizzlies are averaging 0.5 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than in away games (11.4). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (34.7%) compared to on the road (34.5%).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Ziaire Williams
|Out
|Foot
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Shoulder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.