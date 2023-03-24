Luke Kennard and the Memphis Grizzlies take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, a 130-125 win versus the Rockets, Kennard totaled 13 points.

In this piece we'll examine Kennard's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.1 10.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 3.2 Assists -- 1.4 2.5 PRA -- 11.9 15.8 PR 11.5 10.5 13.3 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.6



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Rockets

Kennard's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103 possessions per contest.

Allowing 118.3 points per game, the Rockets are the 27th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Rockets are ranked fourth in the NBA, conceding 41.3 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets concede 25.8 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked last in the league, conceding 14.6 makes per contest.

Luke Kennard vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 25 13 4 1 3 0 0 3/1/2023 20 0 2 1 0 0 1 11/14/2022 28 8 1 1 2 0 1 11/2/2022 24 6 6 0 2 0 1 10/31/2022 34 8 10 2 2 0 0

