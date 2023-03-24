Xavier Tillman Player Prop Bets: Grizzlies vs. Rockets - March 24
Xavier Tillman and the Memphis Grizzlies hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.
Now let's examine Tillman's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|6.5
|9.5
|Rebounds
|5.5
|4.7
|6.0
|Assists
|--
|1.5
|2.5
|PRA
|--
|12.7
|18
|PR
|13.5
|11.2
|15.5
|3PM
|0.5
|0.1
|0.0
Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Rockets
- This season, Xavier Tillman has made 2.8 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 4.7% of his team's total makes.
- Tillman's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 103 possessions per contest.
- The Rockets concede 118.3 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.
- On the boards, the Rockets have conceded 41.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them fourth in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Rockets have allowed 25.8 per game, 16th in the league.
- Conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Rockets are the worst squad in the league.
Xavier Tillman vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/22/2023
|19
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/1/2023
|27
|4
|5
|3
|0
|2
|0
|10/21/2022
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
