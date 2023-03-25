Blues vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 25
The St. Louis Blues (32-33-6) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (23-39-10, losers of three straight) at Honda Center. The contest on Saturday, March 25 begins at 10:30 PM ET on NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW.
The Blues' offense has totaled 35 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have had 32 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (15.6%). They are 5-4-1 in those games.
Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's game.
Blues vs. Ducks Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Blues 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (-155)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.1)
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues (32-33-6 overall) have an 8-6-14 record in games that have required overtime.
- St. Louis is 9-1-4 (22 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.
- In the nine games this season the Blues scored only one goal, they've finished 1-8-0 (two points).
- St. Louis has taken eight points from the 20 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-14-4 record).
- The Blues are 29-9-2 in the 40 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 60 points).
- In the 31 games when St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 15-13-3 to record 33 points.
- In the 20 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 8-11-1 (17 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents 46 times, and went 22-19-5 (49 points).
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|20th
|3.11
|Goals Scored
|2.54
|31st
|26th
|3.61
|Goals Allowed
|4
|32nd
|28th
|28.5
|Shots
|28.5
|28th
|24th
|32.4
|Shots Allowed
|39
|32nd
|21st
|19.9%
|Power Play %
|16.5%
|29th
|20th
|76.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.6%
|29th
Blues vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
