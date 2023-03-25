Saturday's contest that pits the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of Virginia Tech. Game time is at TBA on March 25.

Last time out, the Hokies won on Sunday 72-60 over South Dakota State.

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

When the Hokies defeated the Duke Blue Devils (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on March 4 by a score of 58-37, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

The Hokies have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (12).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 19) on January 12

75-67 over Louisville (No. 19) on March 5

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' best win this season came in a 69-67 victory over the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 30th-most wins, but also tied for the 12th-most losses.

Tennessee has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +516 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) while giving up 56.4 per contest (22nd in college basketball).

In conference action, Virginia Tech tallies fewer points per game (68.9) than its overall average (72.1).

The Hokies are putting up 75.5 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is surrendering 53.2 points per game in home games. On the road, it is allowing 61.9.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hokies have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 72.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Tennessee Performance Insights