Arkansas vs. Kansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 26
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (22-11) and Arkansas Razorbacks (24-12) squaring off at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 26.
The Razorbacks enter this matchup after a 71-66 win against Texas Tech on Friday.
Arkansas vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
Arkansas vs. Kansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 71, Arkansas 66
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- On December 17, the Razorbacks claimed their best win of the season, an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who are a top 50 team (No. 18), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Razorbacks are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.
- Arkansas has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
- The Jayhawks have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (eight).
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-75 on the road over Creighton (No. 18) on December 17
- 76-62 over Clemson (No. 60) on November 25
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 61) on November 26
- 60-37 at home over SFA (No. 66) on March 20
- 61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 68) on February 12
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks have a +257 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.1 points per game. They're putting up 72.4 points per game, 52nd in college basketball, and are giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 201st in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Arkansas has averaged 68.2 points per game in SEC action, and 72.4 overall.
- The Razorbacks score 73.7 points per game at home, and 69.2 on the road.
- In 2022-23 Arkansas is giving up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (61.6) than away (67.0).
- The Razorbacks have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, averaging 67.8 points per contest, 4.6 fewer points their than season average of 72.4.
