Sunday's contest between the Kansas Jayhawks (22-11) and Arkansas Razorbacks (24-12) squaring off at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 26.

The Razorbacks enter this matchup after a 71-66 win against Texas Tech on Friday.

Arkansas vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Arkansas vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 71, Arkansas 66

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

On December 17, the Razorbacks claimed their best win of the season, an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who are a top 50 team (No. 18), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Razorbacks are 2-10 (.167%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Arkansas has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

The Jayhawks have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (eight).

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

83-75 on the road over Creighton (No. 18) on December 17

76-62 over Clemson (No. 60) on November 25

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 61) on November 26

60-37 at home over SFA (No. 66) on March 20

61-33 at home over Missouri (No. 68) on February 12

Arkansas Performance Insights