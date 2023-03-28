Ja Morant Injury Status - Grizzlies vs. Magic Injury Report March 28
The Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report, including Ja Morant, heading into a Tuesday, March 28 matchup with the Orlando Magic (32-43) at FedExForum, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Grizzlies are coming off of a 123-119 win against the Hawks in their most recent game on Sunday. Morant scored a team-best 27 points for the Grizzlies in the victory.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Steven Adams
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.6
|11.6
|2.3
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Questionable
|Thigh
|26.8
|5.8
|8.1
|Brandon Clarke
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|10
|5.5
|1.3
|Ziaire Williams
|SF
|Out
|Foot/Ankle
|5.2
|2.1
|0.7
|Vince Williams Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|0.9
|0.6
|0.3
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Kevon Harris: Out (Elbow)
Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSFL
Grizzlies Season Insights
- The Grizzlies put up 116.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 114.2 the Magic give up.
- Memphis is 35-6 when scoring more than 114.2 points.
- On offense, the Grizzlies have increased their output quite a bit over their last 10 games, scoring 124.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 116.8 they've put up over the course of this year.
- Memphis makes 11.9 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.7 on average.
- The Grizzlies average 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in the league), and allow 108 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).
Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-7
|229
