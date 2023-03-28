The Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report, including Ja Morant, heading into a Tuesday, March 28 matchup with the Orlando Magic (32-43) at FedExForum, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 123-119 win against the Hawks in their most recent game on Sunday. Morant scored a team-best 27 points for the Grizzlies in the victory.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Thigh 26.8 5.8 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Ziaire Williams SF Out Foot/Ankle 5.2 2.1 0.7 Vince Williams Jr. SG Out Shoulder 0.9 0.6 0.3

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Kevon Harris: Out (Elbow)

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSFL

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up 116.8 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 114.2 the Magic give up.

Memphis is 35-6 when scoring more than 114.2 points.

On offense, the Grizzlies have increased their output quite a bit over their last 10 games, scoring 124.1 points per contest over that span compared to the 116.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Memphis makes 11.9 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.7 on average.

The Grizzlies average 112.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in the league), and allow 108 points per 100 possessions (second in the NBA).

Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -7 229

