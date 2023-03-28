The Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant included, hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 123-119 win versus the Hawks, Morant had 27 points and six assists.

In this article we will dive into Morant's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.8 23.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.8 5.4 Assists 7.5 8.1 7.1 PRA 38.5 40.7 35.6 PR 31.5 32.6 28.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 0.6



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

He's made 1.5 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Morant's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.1 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

The Magic are the 17th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 114.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Magic are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.9 assists per game, the Magic are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic have conceded 12.9 makes per game, 24th in the NBA.

Ja Morant vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/5/2023 36 32 5 6 1 0 1

